Furniture for all Malkangiri schools

MALKANGIRI: The administration has decided to provide bench and desk to all schools across the district to ensure that no child sits on the floor.

The move is part of the administration’s plan to revamp primary education in Malkangiri. Earlier, separate toilets for boys and girls were constructed in almost all the schools. The provision of electricity and safe drinking water has also been put in place.

The administration was recently lauded by NITI Aayog for achieving the goals of aspirational district programme. After ensuring the infrastructure development in anganwadi centres, the focus has now shifted to education with the Central and State Finance Commissions sanctioning funds in this sector.

Official sources said the funds are being mobilised at the gram panchayat level to provide benches and desks to schools.

Collector Manish Agarwal said the administration is working out plans to improve the education sector following the recognition of NITI Aayog. A dedicated team of officials has been formed to implement the plans, he said.

Earlier, Malkangiri secured the fourth position in education sector and fifth in financial inclusion in the monthly Delta ranking released by NITI Aayog under its aspirational district programme for December.

The aspirational district programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2018.