Met warns of rain, thunder, Odisha government puts Collectors on alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Met forecasting rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in several districts till February 11, the State Government on Friday issued an advisory to district collectors asking them to be prepared for any eventuality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Coastal, South and North Odisha on Saturday and 12 districts - Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada, on February 9 and 10.

The IMD has issued yellow warning for Odisha during this period. Thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty surface wind of 30 to 40 kmph, has also been forecast in eight districts on Saturday.

The Met also predicted dense fog conditions in eight districts including Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Koraput, Balangir and Angul between February February 9 and 10 and six districts including Angul, Kalahandi, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal for February 10 and 11. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena wrote to the collectors, “during dense fog, movement of vehicles on highways needs to be regulated with the help of police and transport officials to prevent road accident.”

In the event of any disaster or damage, the state emergency operation centre must be informed immediately for information of the government, the SRC stated.

Parts of Odisha has been experiencing moderate rain since February 6. On Friday rainfall was recorded in parts eight districts.