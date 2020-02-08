Home States Odisha

Met warns of rain, thunder, Odisha government puts Collectors on alert

Parts of Odisha has been experiencing moderate rain since February 6. On Friday rainfall was recorded in parts eight districts.

Published: 08th February 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Women gather near a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold Friday in Bhubaneswar.

Women gather near a bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold Friday in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS/Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Met forecasting rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in several districts till February 11, the State Government on Friday issued an advisory to district collectors asking them to be prepared for any eventuality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Coastal, South and North Odisha on Saturday and 12 districts - Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada, on February 9 and 10.

The IMD has issued yellow warning for Odisha during this period. Thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty surface wind of 30 to 40 kmph, has also been forecast in eight districts on Saturday.

The Met also predicted dense fog conditions in eight districts including Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Koraput, Balangir and Angul between February February 9 and 10 and six districts including Angul, Kalahandi, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal for February 10 and 11. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena wrote to the collectors, “during dense fog, movement of vehicles on highways needs to be regulated with the help of police and transport officials to prevent road accident.”
In the event of any disaster or damage, the state emergency operation centre must be informed immediately for information of the government, the SRC stated.

Parts of Odisha has been experiencing moderate rain since February 6. On Friday rainfall was recorded in parts eight districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp