Orissa High Court allows government three months

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has allowed three more months to the State Government to complete the process of identification of agents who were working at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) along with installing e-kiosks in the RTOs and accommodating them.

On September 29, 2019, the Transport Commissioner had issued an order debarring agents from entering the RTOs and warned of criminal proceedings in case of violation of the instruction. Accordingly, the State Government planned to set up e-kiosks at the RTOs to help people get various services under Motor Vehicle Act.

On November 15, 2019, the Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath had directed “the Transport Secretary to identify and maintain a list of such agents regularly practicing under different RTO office by collecting data from each transport office”.

The High Court had directed for supporting the agents who are set to lose their livelihood and accommodate them in such e-kiosks. Steps for installation of e-kiosks dependent on work load of each RTO should be completed within six weeks, it had stipulated.

On Monday, the State Transport department filed an application for extension of time by six months to comply with the Court order.