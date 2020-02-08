Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court notice to Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on election

Sarangi had defeated BJD’s Rabindra Jena by a margin of 12,956 votes. INC’s Nabajyoti Patnaik and nine other candidates had contested for the seat.

Published: 08th February 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acting on a petition challenging the election of Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha seat, the Orissa High Court on Friday issued notices to him and all other candidates who had contested in the polls last year.

On July 8, 2019, Mahammad Sahirulhak@Haque, a resident of Chandipur and voter of Balasore, filed an election petition. After a preliminary hearing on Friday, the single judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo fixed March 13 as of date for next hearing on the petition along with responses from all the candidates who had contested for the seat.

Sarangi had defeated BJD’s Rabindra Jena by a margin of 12,956 votes. INC’s Nabajyoti Patnaik and nine other candidates had contested for the seat.

Haque challenged the election of Sarangi on the ground that during filing of nomination papers he had not declared complete and correct information regarding his movable and immovable assets and criminal cases pending against him.

The petitioner has sought Court’s direction for declaring Sarangi’s election, as void and declaring his nearest rival of the BJD as elected from the Lok Sabha seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Pratap Chandra Sarangi
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp