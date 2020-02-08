Parents get into scuffle with headmaster who entered classroom drunk in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The School and Mass Education department has initiated a probe into the incident where a Primary School Headmaster was manhandled by locals for drinking alcohol during study hours.

The incident reported from Meripur Primary School under Mahanga block in the district, came to fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media, a day back.

In the video, the Headmaster Rabindra Dehury can be seen entering the classroom in an inebriated state which then led to a scuffle between him and a few parents and guardians. While the Headmaster was seen being not only grilled and manhandled by locals for his misconduct, but also warned by them that they would not allow him inside the school and take strong action if he repeats the same in future.

The locals have alleged that the Headmaster frequently comes to school in an inebriated condition. Though they had earlier warned him, the Headmaster did not heed. On Friday, when the Headmaster entered the school in an inebriated state, locals strongly opposed him.

“The Block Education Officer has been instructed to initiate a probe into the incident, necessary action will be initiated after on the basis of the probe report,” said District Education Officer (DEO) Niranjan Behera.