Odisha woman undergoes sex-change surgery to marry girlfriend

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: At a time when the society is yet to come to terms with the Supreme Court’s decision of decriminalising homosexuality, a woman of a remote village in Malkangiri district underwent a sex change surgery to marry her lesbian partner.

Residents of MV village under Kalimela police limits, the two women had been in a relationship for the last three years and they decided to get married. Realising that the decision would find no acceptance from the conservative society, one of the women decided to undergo sex change operation at New Delhi, where both of them are employed in a private firm. She underwent the gender reassignment surgery in a hospital in Delhi on July 3 last year at an expense of Rs 7 lakh.

Interestingly, the decision of changing gender found no resistance from parents of both the girls. After attaining the new identity, he married the love of his life in the presence of both the families on February 4.