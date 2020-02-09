27-year-old man held in Odisha for uploading girl’s pics on social media

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Panikoili police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly uploading obscene pictures of his former girlfriend and sharing them with her relatives on social media.

The accused, Ranjit Samal of Kantigadia-Malandapur village, was arrested following a complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman.

Sources said Samal and the woman were in a relationship and used to chat on WhatsApp. She had borrowed Rs 10,000 from Samal and refused to return it.

The woman ignored him and allegedly entered into a relationship with another youth.

This enraged Samal, who then uploaded the pictures he had clicked earlier on social media and also shared them with her relatives.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act has been registered against him.