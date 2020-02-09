Lok Adalat in Odisha: Rs 4.72 crore compensation awarded in insurance cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: National Lok Adalat held in Orissa High Court on Saturday awarded Rs 4.72 crore compensation in insurance cases.

Organised under the aegis of Orissa High Court Legal Services Committee along with the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), 841 cases were placed before six Lok Adalat benches presided by Justice SK Mishra, Justice Biswanath Rath, Justice SK Sahoo, Justice KR Mohapatra, Justice AK Mishra and Justice BP Routray.

Only 98 of the cases could be settled and Rs 47,23,400 awarded in 88 insurances cases - New India Assurance Company (Rs 14,19,000), National Insurance Company (Rs 93,82,000), United Insurance Company (Rs 5,25,000), Oriental Insurance Company (Rs 1,84,21,000) and other private insurance companies (Rs 1,74,87,000). The other cases involved matters related to education, land acquisition, bank, criminal, etc.

In the last National Lok Adalat held in the High Court on December 14, 2019, four Lok Adalat benches had disposed of only 154 of the 807 cases placed before them and awarded Rs 7.85 crore in 137 insurances cases.

National Lok Adalats are held at regular intervals on a single day across the country, in all the courts right from Supreme Court to Taluk level with the objective of reducing cases pending in the court vis-a-vis providing speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.