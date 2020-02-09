Home States Odisha

Lok Adalat in Odisha: Rs 4.72 crore compensation awarded in insurance cases

National Lok Adalat held in Orissa High Court on Saturday awarded `4.72 crore compensation in insurance cases.

Published: 09th February 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  National Lok Adalat held in Orissa High Court on Saturday awarded Rs 4.72 crore compensation in insurance cases.

Organised under the aegis of Orissa High Court Legal Services Committee along with the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), 841 cases were placed before six Lok Adalat benches presided by Justice SK Mishra, Justice Biswanath Rath, Justice SK Sahoo, Justice KR Mohapatra, Justice AK Mishra and Justice BP Routray.

Only 98 of the cases could be settled and Rs 47,23,400 awarded in 88 insurances cases - New India Assurance Company (Rs 14,19,000), National Insurance Company (Rs 93,82,000), United Insurance Company (Rs 5,25,000), Oriental Insurance Company (Rs 1,84,21,000) and other private insurance companies (Rs 1,74,87,000). The other cases involved matters related to education, land acquisition, bank, criminal, etc.

In the last National Lok Adalat held in the High Court on December 14, 2019, four Lok Adalat benches had disposed of only 154 of the 807 cases placed before them and awarded Rs 7.85 crore in 137 insurances cases.

National Lok Adalats are held at regular intervals on a single day across the country, in all the courts right from Supreme Court to Taluk level with the objective of reducing cases pending in the court vis-a-vis providing speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp