Man fined Rs 42,500 for allowing son to ride bike in Odisha's Bhadrak

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A man was fined Rs 42,500 for allowing his minor son to ride his motorcycle in Ranigaria Rahania locality of Bhandraipokhari block in Bhadrak district on Saturday.

Narayan Behera, the owner of the two-wheeler was penalised after his son, Akash Behera, a college student, was triple riding with two friends on the pillion and that too on the wrong side of the road.

Bhadrak RTO Biranchi Adhikari said the minor was slapped a fine of Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5,000 for allowing a person to drive vehicle without valid/proper driving licence, Rs 5,000 for driving vehicle without valid driving licence, Rs 5,000 for driving against flow of traffic, Rs 1,000 for riding more than two persons in two-wheeler, Rs 1,000 for riding without helmets by driver and pillion and Rs 25,000 under offences by juveniles.

Last month, a man in Pallahara area of Angul district was fined Rs 26,000 after a minor boy of his neighbourhood was caught by a joint team of MVI and traffic police while riding his bike without a helmet.