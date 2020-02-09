Sanitation workers in Odisha town protest harassment by VIMSAR officials

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sanitation workers in Burla town have yet again accused VIMSAR officials and work contractors of harassing them.

The Balmiki Samaj led by Sushil Kumar Banchhor on Saturday lodged a complaint in Burla police station against a job contractor at VIMSAR, hospital officials, sub-divisional officer of PHED and some other contractors of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation.

From being denied wages to facing discrimination, the workers alleged that they are being exploited by contractors and officials of organisations in Burla where they are employed.

Earlier on January 14, the workers had raised similar allegation against VSSUT and other Government officials.

They had ceased work from December 16 to 23 and called off their stir after administration assured to look into their demands by February 18.

The major demand put forth by them is regularisation of those working in the health and educational institutions and other offices in Burla.

At present, these workers are employed on a contractual basis.

They alleged exploitation by contractors who are not paying them wages nor ensuring their safety on the job.