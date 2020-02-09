Home States Odisha

Wait for good roads under Smart City project gets longer for Rourkela citizens

However, over the years the condition of roads within Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has only deteriorated.

Published: 09th February 2020 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Roads, road work, road construction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: When Rourkela was declared a Smart City in 2016, its residents had hoped for better amenities including smooth roads.

However, over the years the condition of roads within Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has only deteriorated.

As if this was not enough, an underground sewerage project has made it tougher for locals to commute with ease in the city. 

The dilapidated 9 km stretch between Bisra Square and Panposh Square reflects RMC and Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) officials’ failure to live up to people’s expectations.

Similar is the condition of a 3 km stretch between Bisra Square and Malgodam Road. The road has been dug up on several occasions in the last five years for various reasons including laying of water and sewerage pipelines. 

The road between Bisra Square and Lal Building Chowk too remains in a deplorable state. A plan was chalked out to repair the stretch in the second phase of Smart Road project but it never happened.

Official sources said the second phase plan to repair a 4.5 km stretch from Ambedkar Square and Bisra Square was shelved and now RMC is mulling to lay blacktopping on the road. 

The sole achievement of RSCL since 2016 is that it initiated a project to develop a stretch of 4.5 km between Ambedkar Square and Panposh Square as a Smart Road at a cost of Rs 22.62 crore.

However, even this project has witnessed little physical progress. 

Sources said road restoration efforts after laying of underground sewerage lines in some areas of the city have not yielded the desired results.

RMC Commissioner and RSCL CEO Dibyajyoti Parida said efforts are on to improve the condition of the city.

He said black-topping work has been started at several locations and it will be intensified after completion of the underground sewerage project. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp