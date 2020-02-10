Home States Odisha

52 Wardha students visit Odisha university to learn Odia culture

Published: 10th February 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sports and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera addressing the valedictory function of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtra Bharat Programme’ in Sunabeda on Saturday

Sports and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera addressing the valedictory function of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtra Bharat Programme’ in Sunabeda on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 52 students of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Viswavidyalaya, Wardha were on a five-day visit to Central University of Odisha (CUO) from February 4 to 8 to learn various aspects of Odia culture and society under a student exchange programme as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtra Bharat Programme.

A series of activities, including lectures, educational tours, presentations, village visit and NSS activities were organised by the CUO for the purpose.

CUO Vice-Chancellor Prof I Ramabrahmam supervised the programme, while a team of faculties and staff of CUO, led by Assistant Prof of JMC Sourav Gupta, coordinated and organised the activities.

The valedictory function of the five-day students exchange programme, a flagship programme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, was organised at Sunabeda. Addressing the gathering, State Sports and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera said Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat reaffirms the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which transcends beyond limitations of racial origins, religious restrictions and national boundaries. Behera said the idea of a sustained and structured cultural connect between denizens of different regions was mooted to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He further stated that the CUO is a step towards bringing inclusiveness through learning and capacity building in an economically backward region. The Minister promised all support to the CUO in achieving its vision.

Vice-Chancellor of the Hindi Viswavidyalaya Prof Chandrakanta Ragit, District Collector Madhusudan Mishra and Nalco Executive Director R S Das were present during the event.

