72 hours of traffic trauma in Odisha  

Vehicles stuck in the muddy road | Express

By Express News Service

KOIDA (SUNDARGARH): Chaos prevailed on the busy Koida-Tensa-Barsuan-Kaleiposh route here for the last 72 hours as around 7,000-8,000 vehicles got stuck in a traffic snarl due to bad road condition.
The traffic build-up was caused by the untimely rain which turned the unpaved approach roads on both sides of a newly-constructed bridge near Barsuan, about 110 km from Rourkela, into a muddy mess.
However, the situation started limping back to normalcy from Sunday afternoon with the vehicles slowly passing along the stretch one after the other.

Sources said following heavy rain three days back, soil packing on the approach roads turned into thick mud and wheels of a few mineral carrying trucks got stuck in it. The situation worsened as vehicles following the trucks were forced to remain stranded with no space for reverse movement. Sub-Divisional Officer of Public Works Department (PWD) Parthasarathi Jena said since it is a busy route, road construction was continuing with the passage of vehicular traffic. The soil was laid on the approach roads to the new bridge and laying of stone metals and bitumen was about to start. However, the untimely rain led to the traffic mess.

Jena said after hard industrial slag was applied on the damaged portion of the approach roads, the movement of vehicles gradually resumed from Sunday afternoon. Bonai MLA Laxman Munda said the administration should ensure early completion of the road project. “To the misfortune of local residents, the highly damaged National Highway 520 from Koida to Kalta and Lahunipara is also witnessing massive traffic congestions frequently after the rains,” he said.

Local CPM leader Pravat Panda said due to the traffic jam on Koida-Tensa-Barsuan-Kaleiposh road, vehicles were trapped in a gridlock which extended for 14 km on both sides of the new bridge near Barsuan. Around 50,000 people of 35 gram panchayats of Koida and adjacent Lahunipara blocks were affected and virtually cut off from other areas due to the congestion. Essential services, including shifting of patients in ambulance and supplies to Koida block, were also hit, he added. Sources said the traffic flow is likely to be restored completely by Monday forenoon.

Road to torment

● The traffic build-up was caused after soil packing on approach roads turned into thick mud due to heavy rain 
● Wheels of a few mineral carrying trucks got stuck in mud and vehicles following them were forced to remain stranded 
● Around 50,000 people of 35 panchayats of Koida and adjacent Lahunipara blocks were cut off from other areas 
● Essential services, including shifting of patients in ambulance and supplies to Koida block, were also hit
● The situation started limping back to normalcy after hard industrial slag was applied on the damaged roads
 

