District-level sports tourney inaugurated

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Efforts are being made to transform Prakasam district into a sports hub, District Collector Pola Bhaskar said while inaugurating a district-level volleyball tournament at DRRM Municipal High School premises on Sunday.As many as 110 kabaddi and volleyball players are participating in the event.Speaking on the occasion, he said there is much sports talent, waiting to be unearthed and promised to take steps for identifying and training such sportspersons.