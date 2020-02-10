Home States Odisha

Ganjam bus tragedy: Odisha government suspends four engineers for dereliction of duty

Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra told reporters that the sagging wire of the 11 KV line will be raised to a standard height of 20 feet from the ground across the state.

Published: 10th February 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

The ill-fated bus that came in contact with a live 11 KV electric wire in Rangeilunda area in Ganjam district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday suspended four officials, two engineers each of the Southern Electricity Supply Company (Southco) and Rural Development Department for dereliction of duty that led to the electrocution of ten passengers in a bus in Ganjam district on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

"Junior engineer (JE) Debasish Nayak and Assistant Engineer (AE) Biswaranjan Moharana of Berhampur Electrical Division-III along with  Swaraj Kumar Panigrahi (JE) and Purna Chandra Behera, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Rural Development department, Berhampur Circle have been suspended for their negligence," Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra told reporters here after a high-level meeting.

The Minister further said that the sagging wire of the 11 KV line will be raised to a standard height of 20 feet from the ground across the state. The four distribution companies including Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu), North Easter Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) and Western Electricity Supply Company (Wesco) have been asked to conduct a survey of low transmission and distribution lines and raised to sagging wire to the standard height for human and animal safety.

The action was taken following a report submitted by Southco on the directive of Chairman and Managing Director of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) Sourabh Garg.

Describing the tragedy as man made, the BJP demanded resignation of the Energy Minister. "The tragedy could have been avoided and precious lives of those who got electrocuted could have been saved had Southco taken time action to raise the sagging wire of the 11 KV line," said state BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

The state government claimed to have utilised huge fund on the restoration of distribution infrastructure in Ganjam and other southern Odisha districts after cyclones Hudhud and Phailin hit the coastal belt of the state. The bus tragedy exposed the quality of restoration works undertaken by the Government and this required a thorough probe, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganjam bus tragedy Odisha bus accident Odisha government engineers suspended
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp