Home States Odisha

Lemongrass plantation drive in Odisha under MNREGA

Banerjee said the administration is taking up various community and individual benefit-oriented projects under MGNREGA.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Sonepur Collector Monisha Banerjee, along with rural women, participated in lemongrass plantation drive under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in Lakhmara village under Sonepur block on Sunday. 

Lemongrass plantation is a novel initiative with regard to employment generation and poverty reduction in the district. The administration has earmarked 100 acres of barren land and identified 47 farmers for the purpose. In the financial year 2019-20, the plantation started with 13.75 acres of land and nine farmers.

The plantation project’s layout has been planned keeping in view the nature of agriculture in the district, which is restricted by lack of assured supply of inputs, technology, poor resources and inadequate support services. The lands, mostly owned by small and marginal farmers, are characterised by soil poor in organic content, low productivity and moisture loss. Since these farmers depend on migration to earn their livelihood, the lands mostly remain fallow. The lemongrass project aims to address these gaps in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lemongrass drive Odisha lemongrass drive
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp