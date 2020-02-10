Malyabanta Mahotsav ends

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Curtains came down on the tribal jaamboree ‘Malyabanta Mahotsav-2019’ here on Sunday. Cultural troupes from different parts of the State and outside enthralled 50,000 people who thronged the festival site on the day. Sidhidhamal dance performance by a troupe from Gujarat was the highlight of the day.

“The mahostav, which provides a platform for artistes to exhibit their talents, saw participation of people from within the State and outside,” said Collector and District Culture of Council Chairman Manish Agarwal. SC and ST Development Minister Jagannath Sarka and Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian said the festival has been instrumental in preserving the rich cultural heritage of the district.

The festival was launched formally at Mugi Point. Earlier, on February 1, Agarwal was given a rousing welcome by the tribals amid beating of drums and traditional dance upon his arrival at the village. He later unveiled the poster for the festival and was the first to donate blood at a blood donation camp.The Collector along with Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi, SDC Chairman Manas Madkami and Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan then went to Mugi point where certain rituals were performed by the priests.