Model UN at Sri Sri University 

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Athagarh: The first international edition of Sri Sri University Model United Nations (SSUIMUN) concluded on its campus on Sunday. The event was inaugurated by Director and Founder, Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services Pvt Ltd Subrato Panigrahi, and Secretary General of West Bengal Federation of United Nations Kusum Musaddi on Friday.

State Minister of Higher Education, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Arun Kumar Sahoo said he felt positive vibrations after entering the university campus and asked the management to enroll him as a student of SSU. He said, “It is very difficult to be simple and very simple to be difficult.” Director of Operations, Sri Sri University Narendra Lamba, Executive Registrar BR Sharma and Secretary General, IMUN A Pranathi Naga Sai were among those present.