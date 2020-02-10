Pregnant woman carried on sling across river in Odisha, bad roads deny access to ambulance

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A woman from Ghatguda in Dasmanthpur block was carried on a sling across Muran river as the 102 ambulance could not reach the village owing to the absence of motorable road.

Sources said villagers carried Sukru Mudli on a sling and crossed the river to reach the spot where the ambulance was waiting for them. Sukra was then taken to Dasmanthpur hospital on the vehicle where she delivered a baby girl. Both the newborn and her mother are safe. It was the seventh such incident reported from the block in the last two years.

On September 3, 2017, a pregnant woman had delivered a stillborn on the banks of a river in Girligumma village in the block as the ambulance failed to reach her village due to bad road condition.

Maina Bisoi went into labour following which her family members carried her to Dasmanthpur PHC on their shoulders by crossing Pada river. After crossing the river, they called up the 102 ambulance but it could not reach the place due to damaged road condition.

They then called up an autorickshaw but before Maina could be taken to the health centre, she delivered a stillborn on the banks of the river. She was subsequently shifted to the health centre in an auto-rickshaw.

Unseasonal rains affect life Koraput: Unseasonal rains paralysed normal life in the district on Sunday. It affected farmers of several villages who could not reach the weekly market to sell their produce. A few of them could be seen selling vegetables at throwaway prices.