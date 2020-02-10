Home States Odisha

Pregnant woman carried on sling across river in Odisha, bad roads deny access to ambulance

Sources said villagers carried Sukru Mudli on a sling and crossed the river to reach the spot where the ambulance was waiting for them.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Maina Bisoi went into labour following which her family members carried her to Dasmanthpur PHC on their shoulders by crossing Pada river.

Maina Bisoi went into labour following which her family members carried her to Dasmanthpur PHC on their shoulders by crossing Pada river.

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A woman from Ghatguda in Dasmanthpur block was carried on a sling across Muran river as the 102 ambulance could not reach the village owing to the absence of motorable road.

Sources said villagers carried Sukru Mudli on a sling and crossed the river to reach the spot where the ambulance was waiting for them. Sukra was then taken to Dasmanthpur hospital on the vehicle where she delivered a baby girl. Both the newborn and her mother are safe. It was the seventh such incident reported from the block in the last two years.

On September 3, 2017, a pregnant woman had delivered a stillborn on the banks of a river in Girligumma village in the block as the ambulance failed to reach her village due to bad road condition.

Maina Bisoi went into labour following which her family members carried her to Dasmanthpur PHC on their shoulders by crossing Pada river. After crossing the river, they called up the 102 ambulance but it could not reach the place due to damaged road condition.

They then called up an autorickshaw but before Maina could be taken to the health centre, she delivered a stillborn on the banks of the river. She was subsequently shifted to the health centre in an auto-rickshaw.
Unseasonal rains affect life Koraput: Unseasonal rains paralysed normal life in the district on Sunday. It affected farmers of several villages who could not reach the weekly market to sell their produce. A few of them could be seen selling vegetables at throwaway prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Pregnant woman Odisha road
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp