Home States Odisha

Rehab eludes 65 families of erosion-hit Satabhaya

Another villager Bishnu Charan Behera said they are forced to live in the dark due to non-availability of power supply. Kerosene lamps are their only source of light in the night.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

A tube-well devoured by the sea in Satabhaya

A tube-well devoured by the sea in Satabhaya | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 65 families of sea-erosion hit Satabhaya panchayat under Rajnagar block are staring at an uncertain future as the State Government is yet to take steps for their rehabilitation and resettlement. Two years back, 571 families of Satabhaya were rehabilitated at Bagapatia, located around 12 km from the sea. However, many households are still living in the village in constant fear of the marching sea.

Fifty-year-old Binakar Rout, a villager, said his father and two brothers have already got houses in the rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia. “I have running from pillar to post to get a piece of land in the colony since more than two years but in vain. While the sea is inching closer every day, nothing much is left of our village,” he said dejectedly.

The 17 km stretch of the coast near Satabhaya is said to be the fastest-eroding beach in Odisha. More than 1,000 houses and vast tracts of agricultural land have been wiped out by the rising sea in the last 40 years. 
Satabhaya was once a cluster of seven villages.

Now, a small part of Satabhaya remains as six villages - Gobindapur, Mohanpur, Kanhupur, Chintamanipur, Badagahiramatha and Kharikula have already disappeared into the sea. “The life of residents of Satabhaya is melancholic and the constant sound of roaring sea adds to the gloom,” said Binakar.

Another villager Bishnu Charan Behera said they are forced to live in the dark due to non-availability of power supply. Kerosene lamps are their only source of light in the night. Besides, there is an acute shortage of drinking water.

“The sea devoured the only two tube-wells in Satabhaya. We have to trek around three km to nearby Barahapur to collect water,” said Bijayalaxmi Behera (34), whose husband works in a plywood factory in Kerala. While seawater enters the village during high tide, the sanitation remains to be a big issue due to lack of toilet facilities, she added.

Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said some families are still staying in Satabhaya for fishing and farming purposes. “We will rehabilitate these families soon,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satabhaya panchayat
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp