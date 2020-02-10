Home States Odisha

Training for polytechnic students   

Students of Government polytechnics in the State will get training on life and communication skills free of cost to improve their personal and professional effectiveness.

Published: 10th February 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Students of Government polytechnics in the State will get training on life and communication skills free of cost to improve their personal and professional effectiveness. The State Government has roped in Mahindra and Mahindra Group for this purpose. 

Officials of the Directorate of Technical Education and Training said the Naandi Foundation, which implements Mahindra Pride Class room, a CSR activity of the Group, will impart the training to the polytechnic students. 

The training will be provided to the Diploma students of the Government polytechnics in their sixth semester to enhance their communication, presentation and interview skills. While they will learn about the compassion, gratitude and respect under life skill, the soft skill programme will include grooming, body language, team work, time management and social manners. Sources said the total duration of the entire programme will be 40 hours. Each batch will have 50 students without having any backlogs.

