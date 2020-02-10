Two smart parks in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to set up two smart parks in the city in the first phase. While a park will be set up at Jagatpur, another will come up in CDA localities. “We have already identified land in Jagatpur and CDA for setting up smart parks and the work will begin soon,” said a senior official of CMC.

The State Government has planned to set up 200 smart parks in all the 113 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The parks will have facilities like pathway, open gyms, yoga and meditation corners, playing areas with equipment for children, sitting arrangement, safe drinking water and toilet complex for male and female. This apart, there will be a food and tea corner in each park.

Besides an open library for studying and a Micro Composting Centre for waste management, the parks will also come up with digital screen to highlight the different programmes of the Government and create awareness on various issues, he added.