CM Naveen Patnaik assures to provide help for organ transplantation in Odisha

The doctors of transplant institute of Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, have given new life to Ghanashyam Jena.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:00 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the team of cadaver transplant doctors at Loka Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday thanked the doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar for the successful cadaveric transplant of kidney of Priyankarani Patra of Digapahandi in Ganjam district after her death on February 4.
Praising the doctors of the two hospitals at Loka Seva Bhawan here, the Chief Minister said the effort of doctors is a milestone in the health sector of Odisha.

“The State Government will provide all possible assistance for transplantation of organs in the coming days,” he said and added that there should be mass awareness to educate the people on the issue. The Government has instituted Suraj Samman to encourage people to donate vital organs after their death and save lives, he said and added successful cadaveric transplantation is one of the finest examples of application of 5T.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das also congratulated the doctors while 5T Secretary VK Pandian said the Government is ready to provide a helicopter to facilitate immediate organ transplant.
Professor and Head of Department of Nephrology, SCB Medical College and Hospital Chittaranjan Kar and Head of Department of Urology, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Sameeran Das Adhikari gave details about the cadaveric transplantation.

The doctors of transplant institute of Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, have given new life to Ghanashyam Jena. One of the kidneys of Priyanka was allocated to Jena in the waiting list of Apollo Hospital as per NOTTO guidelines and approved by kidney committee.

Jena said the 45-year-old was suffering from chronic kidney disease from almost three-and-a-half years and under treatment of Bibekananda Panda. The dialysis was continuing from 2018. After a marathon surgery of six hours, the doctors of Apollo Hospitals successfully conducted the cadaveric kidney transplant. Among others, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Nikunja Bihari Dhal was also present.

