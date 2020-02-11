Home States Odisha

No stones replaced in Sun temple at Konark: ASI

The pictures were captioned ‘then and now’. The pictures went viral and were shared by thousands of users on the micro-blogging site forcing ASI to release a clarification. 

Published: 11th February 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Temple at Konark

Sun Temple at Konark (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India on Monday came up with a clarification that no engraving has been replaced with plain stones in Sun temple at Konark, Odisha’s only World Heritage Site, after tweets on monument went viral.

An uproar on Twitter over ASI’s negligence towards the upkeep of the Sun Temple began in the morning when a user posted two images of the temple, one showing the sculpted panel and the other with plain stones covering a portion of the 13th-century temple.

The pictures were captioned ‘then and now’. The pictures went viral and were shared by thousands of users on the micro-blogging site forcing ASI to release a clarification. 

“The tweet regarding the replacement of sculptures with plain stones is false and misleading. The plain stonework shown in the image was done in the mid-1980s. ASI used plain stone only wherein there was no evidence left & as per ASI’s the then archaeological policy, only such portions were filled with plain stones. ASI would like to confirm that no sculpture has been replaced”, the heritage protection agency tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sun temple Konark Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp