Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court sets deadline for EPFO to revise pension

But the provident fund authorities filed an application for extension of time to comply with the Court order issued on November 20, 2019.

Published: 11th February 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court building (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has allowed two more months time to the Provident Fund Authority to sanction higher pension to employees of Cuttack Urban Cooperative Bank under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) as per October 4, 2016 Supreme Court judgment.In the judgement, Supreme Court had removed the salary cap and directed the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to revise the pension on higher wages under EPS.

On November 20 last year, the Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath had directed the EPFO to extend the benefits of the SC order to retired members of the Cuttack Urban Cooperative Bank Employees’ Union. The direction was issued on a petition filed by union secretary Sagar Nayak. In his order, Justice Rath expected the Central Provident Fund Commissioner and Regional Provident Fund Commissioner to take a decision on pending applications for grant of pension “by completing the exercise within a period of six weeks”.

Nayak had alleged that no action had followed even after the Chief Executive of the bank wrote on four occasions between December 13, 2017 and June 12, 2018 to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner with regard to submission of joint declaration forms for full pension and higher pension to employees who have already retired from service. But the provident fund authorities filed an application for extension of time to comply with the Court order issued on November 20, 2019.

Allowing the plea, Justice Rath in his order on January 29 said, “Considering the averments made in the application, two months further time is extended in favour of Central Provident Fund Commissioner and Regional Provident Fund Commissioner to comply with the order of this court dated November 20, 2019.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Provident Fund
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp