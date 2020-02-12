Odia labourers rescued from Bengaluru kilns

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: At least 150 labourers of Balangir and Nuapada have been rescued from two brick kilns in Bengaluru and four persons detained in the connection. The rescue came following simultaneous raids conducted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Bylakere, Yelahanka and Bengaluru Urban North sub-division of the city.

As many as 100 labourers were rescued from one kiln and 55 others from the second. The kilns were run by two brothers and those detained are being interrogated at Rajankunte and Soladevanahalli police stations.The rescued workers are likely to reach the State on Thursday.