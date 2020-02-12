Special Puri-Ajmer train by ECoR for Urs festival

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ministry of Railways has decided to run a special train towards Ajmer from Puri for Khawaja Urs Fair, 2020 keeping in view demands from passengers. The decision has been taken after reviewing the long waiting list in regular trains. Urs festival is celebrated for six days to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, founder of the Chishtiya Sufi order in the country.

“ The special train will leave Puri at 9 am on February 26 and arrive at Ajmer at 4 pm on February 28. In the return direction, the train will leave Ajmer at 8.05 pm on March 2 and reach Puri at 4.15 pm on March 4,” said an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official.

The train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Titilagarh, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Raipur and other important stations between Puri and Ajmer from both the directions.