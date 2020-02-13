Maoist wanted for killing TDP MLAs Kidari Sarveswara Rao, Siveri Soma surrenders

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A hardcore Maoist Jipro Habika, wanted for his alleged involvement in the killing of two Andhra Pradesh MLAs and carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, surrendered before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari at the district police office here on Wednesday.

On September 22, 2018, Maoists had gunned down the then Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma at Dumbriguda Mandal of Araku valley in Visakhapatnam, when they had gone to negotiate with them.

Apart from the killing of Rao and Soma, Jipro was wanted in at least nine crimes including killing of Naib sarpanch G Sundar Rao of Puteru village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput in December 2016, exchanges of fire in Indravati forest of Chhattisgarh, near Kutudi village under Dama Jodi police limits in Koraput and near Panasput village under Padua police limits in Koraput, in 2015, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

A native of Khajaguda village under Narayanpatna police limits in Koraput district, 30-year old Jipro was a member of Gumma area committee under Malkangiri Koraput Visakhapatnam Border division of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee. He had joined the banned outfit as Central Regional Committee rank -3 member in 2012.

SP Khilari said disillusioned by hollow Maoist ideology and mindless killing of innocent tribals on false police informer charges, Jipro decided to give up arms. “What worried him the most was the behaviour of senior Maoist leaders towards low rank cadres and the divide between Telugu and other cadres. He realised that it is the top cadres who are opposing development of Swabhiman Anchal for their own benefit”, said the SP quoting Jipro.

He added that Jipro was impressed with development works undertaken by the State Government in the erstwhile cut-off region and setting up of BSF company operating base at Jantapai, Hantalguda and Jodamba. He would be given monetary assistance under Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the State Government.