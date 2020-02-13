Home States Odisha

Maoist wanted for killing TDP MLAs Kidari Sarveswara Rao, Siveri Soma surrenders

On September 22, 2018, Maoists had gunned down the then Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A hardcore Maoist Jipro Habika, wanted for his alleged involvement in the killing of two Andhra Pradesh MLAs and carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, surrendered before Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari at the district police office here on Wednesday.

On September 22, 2018, Maoists had gunned down the then Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma at Dumbriguda Mandal of Araku valley in Visakhapatnam, when they had gone to negotiate with them.

Apart from the killing of Rao and Soma, Jipro was wanted in at least nine crimes including killing of Naib sarpanch G Sundar Rao of Puteru village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput in December 2016, exchanges of fire in Indravati forest of Chhattisgarh, near Kutudi village under Dama Jodi police limits in Koraput and near Panasput village under Padua police limits in Koraput, in 2015, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

A native of Khajaguda village under Narayanpatna police limits in Koraput district, 30-year old Jipro was a member of Gumma area committee under Malkangiri Koraput Visakhapatnam  Border division of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee. He had joined the banned outfit as Central Regional Committee rank -3 member in 2012.

SP Khilari said disillusioned by hollow Maoist ideology and mindless killing of innocent tribals on false police informer charges, Jipro decided to give up arms. “What worried him the most was the behaviour of senior Maoist leaders towards low rank cadres and the divide between Telugu and other cadres. He realised that it is the top cadres who are opposing development of Swabhiman Anchal for their own benefit”, said the SP quoting Jipro. 

He added that Jipro was impressed with development works undertaken by the State Government in the erstwhile cut-off region and setting up of BSF company operating base at Jantapai, Hantalguda and Jodamba. He would be given monetary assistance under Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy of the State Government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist Kidari Sarveswara Rao
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp