SCB expansion: Phase two eviction peaceful

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The second phase eviction drive for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital was undertaken at Jobra and Ranihat locality on Wednesday. As many as 10 temples and four club houses were demolished, said civic authorities.

The demolition drive was peaceful and conducted in cooperation from locals. Earlier, acting on the eviction notice temple managers/organisers had self-evacuated the temple premises on Tuesday.

Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Anil Kumar Samal and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das visited the demolition site and inspected the place on Birupa river bank at Nimpur near Jagatpur.

They held discussions with officials to take stock of developmental works on the land selected for relocation of slum dwellers to be evicted from Taladanda canal road. Meanwhile, the administration has decided to relocate slum dwellers evicted in first phase after a week, official sources said.