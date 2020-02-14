Home States Odisha

Demo over Centrally-funded Tribal University demand in Odisha's Sundargarh district

Former Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) president Biren Senapati said the State Government should approach the Centre for establishment of a Tribal University.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Demand for a Centrally-funded Tribal University in Sundargarh district has gained ground with the Congress staging demonstration in front of the office of Rourkela ADM over the issue on Thursday. Apart from the protest, Congress workers led by a tribal leader and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey also sent a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their demands which included up-gradation of Rourkela Government (Autonomous) College (RGAC) into a State university. 

Former Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) president Biren Senapati said the State Government should approach the Centre for the establishment of a Tribal University. “Both the Central and State Governments collect huge revenue from Sundargarh district, but the tribal students continue to lag behind in higher education,” he said.   

Senapati further said it is unfortunate that current Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, who was Union Tribal Affairs Minister from 1999 to 2004 and 2014 to 2019, did nothing to set up a Tribal University in his own district. Odisha Government has recommended the Ministry of Human resources Development (MHRD) to upgrade seven-degree colleges into universities but has left out Sundargarh district. Rourkela has got the status of a Smart City but the State Government continues to ignore the need for the development of higher education in the Steel City and rest of the district. Odisha Government should upgrade RGAC into full-fledged university to save the students of various colleges in Sundargarh from the pain of travelling 180 km to Sambalpur University., he said.

Incidentally, there has been a long-standing demand to upgrade the RGAC into a unitary university. The Congress, however, wants it to be made a State university. Senapati said RGAC currently has 35 acre of land and runs 17 departments in degree courses and three MPhil programmes. The State Government should allow additional land to make it a full-fledged university,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal University
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp