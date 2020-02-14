Land acquisition for NH linking project from April

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Land acquisition for the proposed National Highway (NH)-55 linking project from OMP Square in Cuttack to Nuagaon will start from April, said Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra on Wednesday. Mohapatra said the administration has already initiated steps for improvement of infrastructure on NH-55. “The road for land acquisition for the NH project and shifting of utilities has been cleared after the Central Government issued the notification,” he said.

The Collector said around 200 structures, including cabins and houses, will be evicted on the stretch and steps have been initiated to compensate the affected people. While tehsildars have been engaged as land acquisition officers, the Collector will be the arbitrator so that people do not have to approach courts to get any issues resolved.