Odisha Government clears eight investment plans of Rs 1,600 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Thursday approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore that will create employment opportunities for 1,450 people.

The projects cleared by the State Government panel are in food processing, petrochemicals, plastics, tourism, steel downstream and Infrastructure.

The authority meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at the Secretariat approved the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd for setting up 30 MTPA underground slurry pipe line, with an investment of `948.9 crore and employment potential for 217 persons.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd has proposed to set up a tea blending and packaging facility in Ganjam district with annual capacity of 36,000 tonnes at an investment of Rs 83.53 crore providing employment to about 294 people.

The single window authority approved the proposal of Runaya Metsource LLP for coal tar pitch (CTP) distillation unit of 0.2 MMTPA capacity in Jharsuguda district with an additional investment of `211 crore employing around 212 people, said Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma.

Another proposal of Astral Polytechnik Ltd (Unit 2) for setting up high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and thermoplastic pipes manufacturing unit of 5,000 tonne capacity at Ramdaspur in Cuttack district with an additional investment of Rs 60.06 crore has also been approved by the SLSWCA. It will provide an additional employment to around 150 people.

In tourism sector, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is planning to go for expansion of its 5 star hotel in Bhubaneswar with an investment of `150 crore. This will provide employment to 150 people.

The Mumbai headquartered Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd has proposed to expand its 5 star hotel in Khurda with an investment of `51 crore. It will provide additional employment to around 160 people.

The other proposals approved by the government panel include CDET Explosives Industries’ proposal for setting up a manufacturing facility for cartridge explosives, bulk emulsion explosives, detonating fuse and caste boosters of 45,300 tonne per annum capacity in Angul district with an investment of Rs 55 crore. This will provide employment to 177 people.

The proposal of Apeejay Logistics Park Ltd. to ramp up the capacity of its logistics park at Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 50 crore was also approved. This will create employment opportunities for 90 people.