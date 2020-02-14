Home States Odisha

Odisha Government inks pact with Kerala for water tourism, sports

A technical team of KSINC is scheduled to conduct an extensive field trip and submit preliminary technical reports to the State Government soon.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pen

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Tourism Department on Thursday inked a pact with Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) to acquire technical support in planning and developing diverse water tourism and recreation products.

The State boasts of 482-km coastline and eight major reservoirs besides Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon Chilika and several other pristine water bodies were setting up sustainable water sports, recreation facilities and tourism property like houseboats is feasible.

Minister for Tourism, Odia Language Literature and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said Odisha has already established its brand identity as India’s best kept secret and the partnership would help diversify the State’s water tourism offerings.

“We must keep innovating to refine the quality of experiences and sustain curiosity among tourists. Odisha has always accorded priority to collaboration over competition, and our partnering with Kerala is a watershed,” he said.

After the familiarisation trips to Chilika and Tampara lakes besides Bhitarkanika and Gopalpur organised by department for houseboat and water sports operators and investors in July last year, the State has received several single window proposals in the segment.

While five water sports projects have been operationalised at Tampara, Gopalpur, Barkul, Chandrabhaga and Naraj (Cuttack), the department has invited tenders for operation and management of floating restaurants at select locations in Chilika lake.

“Besides water sports, we have decided to introduce houseboats in Chilika, Bhitarkanika backwaters and Hirakud reservoir, which will offer the best of the State’s eco-tourism potential harmonised with adventure, leisure and experiences in local cultures and hospitality,” said Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev. 

KSINC Managing Director Prashant Nair signed the MoU with Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Yadav. Nair said the collaboration would help Odisha Tourism to plan and develop water based tourism in the State in a structured and sustainable manner. 

A technical team of KSINC is scheduled to conduct an extensive field trip and submit preliminary technical reports to the State Government soon.

The Tourism Department has also come up with plans to operationalise river cruises along the stretches of National Waterways in the State and other viable stretches. Inland Waterways Authority of India and the State counterpart are in the process of conducting detailed feasibility studies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Kerala water tourism
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp