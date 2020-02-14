Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks report on five-year-old boy's death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has sought an action taken report from the traffic wing of Odisha Police in connection with the death of an five-year-old boy in an ambulance caught in traffic during transit from one hospital to another in the city.

OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan has asked Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP to furnish a report detailing what led to the delay in movement of the ambulance as alleged by the bereaved family members of the victim and places where the ambulance got stuck.

The family members alleged that the ambulance carrying the child took nearly 80 minutes to reach a private hospital, about 12 km away from Capital Hospital, as it was stuck in traffic jam at several places leading to his death.

The Commission has also asked the Traffic DCP to furnish information about the steps taken to provide a path for vehicles on emergency duty and prevent halting of ambulances with critical patients during transit from one hospital to another.

“The traffic personnel and commuters should act responsibly in such emergency situations. The duty of commuters comes first as they should give way for ambulance. I have sought an action taken report on receipt of which further course of action will be taken,” Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the boy was first attended by a PG student at the paediatric casualty as the on-duty doctor was treating indoor patients on Sunday.

“The boy was a juvenile diabetic as the blood report suggests his sugar level was 224. Next day when his father arrived with the patient, his condition had already deteriorated. He was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his family members wanted to take him to another hospital. They took him to a private hospital in an ambulance which lacked life support system,” said a doctor of Capital Hospital.