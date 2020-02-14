Home States Odisha

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks report on five-year-old boy's death

OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan has asked Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP to furnish a report detailing what led to the delay in movement of the ambulance.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has sought an action taken report from the traffic wing of Odisha Police in connection with the death of an five-year-old boy in an ambulance caught in traffic during transit from one hospital to another in the city.

OSCPCR chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan has asked Bhubaneswar Traffic DCP to furnish a report detailing what led to the delay in movement of the ambulance as alleged by the bereaved family members of the victim and places where the ambulance got stuck.

The family members alleged that the ambulance carrying the child took nearly 80 minutes to reach a private hospital, about 12 km away from Capital Hospital, as it was stuck in traffic jam at several places leading to his death.

The Commission has also asked the Traffic DCP to furnish information about the steps taken to provide a path for vehicles on emergency duty and prevent halting of ambulances with critical patients during transit from one hospital to another.

“The traffic personnel and commuters should act responsibly in such emergency situations. The duty of commuters comes first as they should give way for ambulance. I have sought an action taken report on receipt of which further course of action will be taken,” Pradhan said.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the boy was first attended by a PG student at the paediatric casualty as the on-duty doctor was treating indoor patients on Sunday.

“The boy was a juvenile diabetic as the blood report suggests his sugar level was 224. Next day when his father arrived with the patient, his condition had already deteriorated. He was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after his family members wanted to take him to another hospital. They took him to a private hospital in an ambulance which lacked life support system,” said a doctor of Capital Hospital.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OSCPCR
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp