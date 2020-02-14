‘Prepare business model to attract investment’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The third edition of Make in Odisha conclave will be organised from November 30 to December 4 this year. A high-level preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday. As the conclave provides an opportunity to showcase the industrial opportunities in the State, Tripathy advised all departments to workout definite business models for attracting private sector investment.

“The conclave will be organised through collaborative efforts of all the departments and each department will play an active role in it,” Principal Secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma said after the meeting.

He said several countries have been approached and some of them have given consent to participate. The investor reach-out efforts will be made more structured and effective, he added.

Around 16 broad thematic areas have been identified for sectoral sessions. The sectors identified include urban development, IT, apparel and textiles, down streams industries, agro and food processing, tourism, travel trade, mining and minerals, metal production, chemical, petrochemical and plastics, infrastructure, healthcare, sports, port-based industries and logistics parks.

With Bhubaneswar emerging as the sports capital of the country, there will be a separate session on the subject. It was decided to have Ambassadors’ meet, skill fest, sector-specific CEO round tables, hackathons and academia-industry interface on sidelines of the conclave. As the biennial event is becoming popular and an increasing number of investors from abroad are making inquiries about the conclave, the Chief Secretary asked the organisers to make different sessions more outcome-oriented.

The Make in Odisha Conclave-2018 was an overwhelming success. The State had received overall investment intent of `4,19,574 crore across 15 sectors and saw the participation of more than 5,000 industry captains. Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education and CMD IDCO Sanjay Kumar Singh and IPICOL MD Nitin Bhanudas Jawale were present.