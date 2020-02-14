Third-semester question papers of Odisha's Sambalpur University leaked

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/ROUKELA: Question papers of Chemistry and Zoology for third-semester examination of Plus Three Science in colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University were leaked on Wednesday. Examination for both the subjects, though, were held on schedule on Thursday with the university authorities preparing a new set of question papers. The source of leak is yet to be ascertained.

Controller of Examination of the university, SN Nayak said he came to know that question papers of both Chemistry and Zoology were leaked late on Wednesday night.

After a discussion with the staff of confidential section of the university, it was confirmed that Chemistry paper was leaked and there were chances that Zoology question paper had also been leaked. Subsequently, the university authorities took the decision to change the question papers of both subjects. He informed that there is a standard operating procedure (SOP) for holding examination under which, two different sets of question papers for each subject are prepared. Since they came to know about the question paper leak on Wednesday, they informed colleges under the university not to hold the Chemistry and Zoology examination with the question papers provided to them.

The university authorities sent another set of question papers of both the subjects through e-mail half an hour before the examinations, which were conducted smoothly. Nayak said many colleges are under scanner for the question paper leak. Seven squads were formed which raided the colleges on Thursday. Raids will also be conducted on some more colleges on Friday to trace the source of the leak. Nayak said they will lodge a police complaint on Friday.

At Rourkela too, the examinations were held with a new set of question papers from Sambalpur University. Hours before the examinations, the question papers went viral on WhatsApp. Some students of Vesaj Patel College at Duduka in Hemgir block of Sundargarh district also got the question papers on their mobile phones.