PR cell at Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital inaugurated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Friday inaugurated a public relations (PR) office in the south avenue building opposite to the Superintendent Office on the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

Dedicating its control room’s toll-free number 1800- 345-9595 and helpline number 0671-2411477 to public, Das said the 24x7 PR office will disseminate emergency information and manage critically ill patients.

The incident commanding system in the control room will help in alerting junior doctors, faculties and volunteers by activating the pager system to meet the emergency, he added. The Minister also visited the patients who had sustained injuries in the Ganjam bus tragedy and are undergoing treatment at SCBMCH.