Vedanta Mini Science Centre opened in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: The Vedanta Mini Science Centre was inaugurated at Town High School by Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal on Friday.

Developed in partnership with STEM Learning, the Science Centre houses innovative models and instruments to enhance the aptitude and skills of students.

Vedanta has already set up similar centres at four Government schools of the district. The project will cover more than 1,300 students.

The centres aim to decrease the gap between contextual and rote-based learning and replace it with a practical approach.

Students have been provided with 75 models of scientific learning that are aligned with the school curriculum

.Among others, CEO of Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda CN Singh and headmaster of the school Hemant Tripathi were present.