Century-old pond in Odisha's Baripada wallows in neglect

Due to growth of weed and lack of maintenance, the pond now does not have enough water. What’s worse is that waste generated after cremation of bodies are dumped in the water body. 

Published: 16th February 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Located on the north of Barunei Ghat, water from the pond is used in the last rites of the deceased.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The century-old pond near the cremation ground at Barunei Ghat here has turned into a dumping yard owing to apathy of Baripada Municipality. 

However, due to growth of weed and lack of maintenance, the pond now does not have enough water. What’s worse is that waste generated after cremation of bodies are dumped in the water body. 

Manoranjan Sethi, a resident of Purunahatsahi was at the cremation ground to perform the last rites of his grandmother. He had to contend with whatever little he could lay his hands on at the pond.

“I sprinkled some water on my head and fetched some in a small pot,” Manoranjan said. Another resident of his locality Lalit Kumar Das said the pond needs urgent clean up as its water is used during last rites. 

Former Vice-Chairman of Baripada Municipality said when he held the position, he has sent a proposal to renovate the pond to authorities concerned but nothing was done. 

Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das said he will ask a junior engineer to visit the spot and prepare a report on the state of the water body.

