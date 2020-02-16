Home States Odisha

IRCTC agent arrested for e-ticketing fraud in Odisha

Patnaik had created about 40 fake user IDs on IRCTC and used to collect a commission of Rs 100 to Rs 500 from passengers to book tickets.

Published: 16th February 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Railway Protection Force on Saturday arrested an agent of IRCTC in connection with an e-ticketing fraud since 2016.

“Authorised agents are allotted a user identity  by IRCTC to officially book tickets for passengers. There is also a limit on the number of tickets they can book. The accused Bishnu Patnaik of Patnaikia in Puri district was using personal IDs also to make easy money,” said Bhubaneswar RPF IIC, K Sethi.

Patnaik had created about 40 fake user IDs on IRCTC and used to collect a commission of Rs 100 to Rs 500 from passengers to book tickets.

RPF officers have recovered at least 900 tickets worth lakhs from various mail IDs of the accused.

Under the fake name of Alok Sahoo, he had booked two premium tatkal tickets recently for a journey from Vasco da Gama to Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, said RPF sources.

A laptop and three mobile phones have been recovered from Patnaik and verification is on to ascertain the number of tickets he has booked using the fake IDs. They have also recovered currencies in dollars, traced five bank accounts of the accused and are investigating his financial trail, sources said.

“Patnaik, a Plus II pass out, has been working as an authorised IRCTC agent since 2016 and simultaneously booking tickets fraudulently. Initial investigation suggests he has not used any software for faster booking of tickets,” said an RPF officer. 

RPF officers have been conducting raids across the country since last month to check the e-ticketing scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC Odisha
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp