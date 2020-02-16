Locals in Odisha's Kesinga call off dharna on railway overbridge project

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The 24-day long dharna by locals of Kesinga demanding early construction of a railway overbridge (RoB) or underbridge (RuB) on NH-26 passing through the town was called off on Saturday after the State Government assured to look into the demand.

The Collector met the agitators and gave them a letter from the Works department assuring them to bear the cost of the RoB/RuB that will come up near Kesinga railway crossing for smooth movement of vehicular traffic during closure of the level crossing.

The dharna was called by Kesinga Coordination Committee on January 22.

They alleged that due to heavy railway traffic on Vizianagaram-Raipur route, the railway level crossing at Kesinga remained closed for almost 12 hours a day.

As a result, the vehicular traffic on NH-26 and inside Kesinga town is perennially affected.

Although the RoB/RuB was sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport in March 2016, work could not begin as the State did not agree to the land acquisition expenditure of the project.