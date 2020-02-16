Home States Odisha

Lokayukta notice on RTI activist murder

The alleged murder of RTI activist Ranjan Kumar Das (35) has come under the scanner of Lokayukta of Odisha.

Published: 16th February 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Acting on a petition filed by four whistleblowers, the anti-corruption panel has issued notice to the Home Secretary and DGP seeking replies within four weeks.

Body of Das was found at roadside in Beruan village under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district on January 31.

He had taken to activism about eight years back and had been exposing corrupt officials by seeking information under RTI Act. Though he had lodged a complaint with Kendrapara police following threat to his life, no action was initiated.

In the notice, the Lokayukta also raised the complaint regarding the threats of dire consequences given to Srikant Pakal, Raj Kishore Nayak and Simanchal Jena for filing complaints alleging corruption against high officials.

The panel observed that the issues raised in the complaint are very serious in nature and it will demoralise the people of the State in making allegations against corrupt public servants if such complaints are not attended on priority basis.

Pakal on Saturday told media persons that he had been allegedly receiving threats to his life after he moved the Lokayukta against a senior officer. Despite his complaint before the DGP and DCP Cuttack seeking action against the callers, no step has been taken.

“Last month, a man, who identified himself as a close associate of the officer, met me and asked me to withdraw the petition. But I turned down the request. A day before the last hearing of the case on February 3, he rang me up and threatened to kill me if I did not agree with his proposal to take the allegation back,” Pakal added.

