Maoists trigger IED blast after security advisor’s visit

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The visit of senior security advisor in Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar to Swabhiman Anchal was marked by an IED explosion on Saturday.

Maoists triggered an IED explosion on Bidarpakna road near Hantalguda in Swabhiman Anchal. There were no reports of casualty though.

The explosion took place between 4 pm and 4.30 pm. BSF personnel rushed to the spot and searched the area for the possibility of more explosives.

Earlier in the day, Kumar reviewed security scenario in the region. After interacting with BSF personnel deployed across the erstwhile cut-off area, he held a meeting with Koraput-based DIG (South Western range) Shafeen Ahamed K, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari and his Visakhapatnam counterpart Babujee Attada on the ongoing anti-Maoist drive and strengthening security network in the region.

BSF DIG (Intelligence), Sukumar Sarangi said the IED was planted by Maoists targeting the security forces.