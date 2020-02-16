Pension fraud comes to fore in Odisha  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Old-age and widow pensions are still being disbursed in the name of dead persons by officials in connivance with elected representatives of gram panchayats in several blocks of the district.

Villagers of Osakana panchyat under Balikuda block alleged that officials have misappropriated large amount of Government funds by disbursing social welfare pension to dead beneficiaries by using false signature and thumb impression.

Though Hunduri Swain and Charulata Muduli died last year, they have received widow pension. Similarly, Champa Bewa, Saluri Parida, Suka Lenka and Harekrushna Das died six months back but surprisingly old-age pension has been disbursed to them, the villagers said.

This apart, many people in the age group of 40 to 50 years have received old-age pension in Tirtol block. Sources said hundreds of ghost beneficiaries have been received pension under various Government schemes in Naugaon and Biridi blocks of the district.

Sources said on being apprised about the pension scam by villagers of Osakana, district Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra has directed the Block Development Officer of Balikuda to conduct an inquiry and take action against corrupt officials.

Last month, an RTI application filed by Debendra Kumar Nanda, a social activist, had exposed a similar pension scam in Khairang panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block.