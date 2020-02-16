Third Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences of Odisha comes up in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Balangir branch of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here on Saturday.

Named Motilal Oswal-KISS Residential School, the institution will be instrumental in educating tribal students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the BJD Government is committed to welfare of tribals in the State.

He said the State Government will extend all support to KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for such endeavours in future.

Like KISS’ Bhubaneswar and Baripada branches, the school at Balangir too will provide education, accommodation, food and study materials to its students free of cost.

Several tribal organizations and intellectuals had requested Samanta to open a branch of the institution in the district for the welfare of underprivileged and poor tribal children.

In the first phase, as many as 1,500 students will be admitted to the school.

Among others, MD of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Group Motilal Oswal, Group Chairman Ramdeo Agarwal, Motilal Oswal Foundation chairperson Sunita Agarwal, Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo, Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra and Samanta were present. KISS has been providing education to more than 30,000 students.