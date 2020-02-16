Odisha tribal man hacks brother and his family to death over property dispute

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a gruesome incident, a young tribal man eliminated the family of his elder brother over a financial dispute at the remote Patrapali village of Bonai police limits in Sundargarh district, about 70 kms from Rourkela.

The incident came to light after the accused Soma Munda, in his early twenties, surrendered before the Bonai police. Soma landed at the house of his elder brother Kande Munda on Saturday night in an inebriated condition and picked up a fierce quarrel demanding his share of a land property sold recently, police said.

In a fit of rage, Soma hacked his brother Kande along with his sister-in-law Sumi, niece Malini(7) and nephew Mana (5) with an axe.

Police with scientific team reached the spot for investigation on Sunday. Bonai Additional SP Abakash Routray said investigation into the incident is underway and police are waiting for further details.