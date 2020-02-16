Two killed, 25 injured as bus turns turtle in Odisha's Nabarangpur district

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Two persons died and 25 others were injured when the bus in which they were travelling veered off the road and turned turtle in Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

The incident took place near Papdahandi village. The Chandahandi-bound bus was passing through the village road when a cow and a calf came in front of the vehicle and in a bid to avoid hitting them, the driver veered the vehicle off the road. However, he lost control and the bus turned turtle.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed police. Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar rushed to the spot with fire fighters who removed bodies of two persons who were trapped under the vehicle.

The injured were taken to Papdahandi community health centre and District Headquarters Hospital at Nabarangpur.

Later, three critically injured passengers were shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital. Papdahandi police have registered a case.