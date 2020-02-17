Artificial Intelligence training for technical students in Odisha soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Technical students in Odisha will soon have the opportunity to get training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop smart machines.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak said a Centre of Excellence has been set up by Tech Mahindra and Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) at the College of Engineering and Technology (CET) here where a 6 to 12-month course on AI technology will be provided to the students.

The centre will also offer training to professionals to address the AI technology-related issues emerging in various government organisations and industries.

The Minister, who revealed this in a written reply to MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik in the Assembly, said steps have been taken to provide skill training to students on AI and coding.

The training on AI would help students build smart machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. As per the Survey of Aspiring Minds-2019, only 2.5 per cent engineers have expertise in AI while 4.6 per cent have skills on coding in the State.

To address the issue, the Minister said facility has been created for skill training on AI and Coding at CET and provisions have been made to provide extra coding courses such as Python, C and C++ to the students. Similarly, skill training on coding is being provided at engineering colleges and polytechnics through CISCO NetAcad programme.

Nayak said Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has geared up to offer courses on AI and machine learning under TEQIP-III programme. Besides, supercomputers have been installed at VSSUT, CET, IGIT and Parala Maharaj College of Engineering with support from C-DAC for high-speed computing and machine learning, the Minister added.