BJP plea to Odisha government on elections to coop societies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has criticised the State Government for its failure to conduct elections to the management committees of cooperative societies and vesting the management to administrators.

As per provision under Article 243ZK, process to elect new management of cooperative societies (primary, central and apex) should start six months before completion of their terms.

Although terms of all the elected committees are going to be completed by February 20, the Government is yet to issue notification for election.

Even the post of Commissioner of the Odisha State Cooperative Election Commission, which has been lying vacant, has not been filled up. Election to the cooperative societies can not be conducted without the superintendence of the Commissioner.

In a recent communication to all divisional Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has directed to supersede the committees where election has not been conducted on expiry of term.

“As per provision of section 32(1) of the OCS Act, 1962, where the election is not conducted before expiry of term of the committee, it shall be deemed to have been superseded immediately and the management shall stand vested in the Registrar,” the RCS said. Meanwhile, the RCS has appointed administrators to manage the affairs of the societies and take policy decision.

A delegation of BJP met the RCS on Saturday and submitted a memorandum urging for immediate elections to the cooperative societies.

There are 9,298 registered cooperative societies in the State, including 9,127 primary, 148 central and 23 apex.

At least 15 members would be elected to each cooperative body while the president and the vice-president would be elected from the members. The last cooperative election was held on January 18 and 25, 2015.