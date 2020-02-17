Home States Odisha

Body of 11th victim of Mendrajpur Chowk electrocution tragedy cremated

Blaming Government officials for the mishap, he said the assurance of assistance to the victims’ families is gradually turning into a damp squib.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The body of the 11th victim of the electrocution tragedy at Mendrajpur Chowk was consigned to flames at Dankalpadu village on Sunday.

B Mahalaxmi (50) succumbed to her injuries a week after the incident which shook the State. Even as 10 people from the village are admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Dambaru Reddy, a local youth leader has been working relentlessly to assuage their woes.

Blaming Government officials for the mishap, he said the assurance of assistance to the victims' families is gradually turning into a damp squib.

Citing an instance, Dambaru said when Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra visited SCB Medical to meet the victims, the doctors told him that their condition was stable.

However, Mahalaxmi died hours after the Minister left. What’s worse is that six of the injured are still battling for their lives in the ICU.

“Since the victims are likely to stay at the hospitals for a while, the Government must provide financial assistance to their families,” he said. 
 

Mendrajpur Chowk electrocution
